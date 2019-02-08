2, including teen who hitched ride, die after truck runs them over near Mumbai

Two people, including a 15-year-old boy who had hitched a ride, were killed when the bike they were travelling in came under the wheels of a truck in Palghar on Wednesday. The truck driver was arrested.

The victims were identified as Puran Vishwakarma, 15, and Suresh Gamit, 38.

The truck driver was identified as Navnath Prabhu Ranadive, 48.

Vishwakarma ,a Class 9 student and a resident of Palghar, had hitched a ride on Wednesday night on the bike being ridden by Gamit.

They were proceeding on Mahim Road (Palghar) where work for installing cement dividers was going on, said Hemant Katkar, spokesman of Palghar police.

Gamit tried to overtake the truck but lost control of the bike and the duo were caught under the wheels of the truck, Katkar said.

“Ranadive absconded from the spot, but we arrested him under sections 304 (a) (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) early on Thursday,” Karkar further said.

Ranadive was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before the Palghar court on Thursday.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 00:54 IST