2 Nigerians held for kidnapping ‘informer’ for Mumbai Police

mumbai

Updated: Aug 18, 2019 00:00 IST

Two Nigerian nationals were arrested by the Mumbai crime branch on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting another 30-year-old Nigerian they suspected of working as a confidential informant (CI) for the Mumbai Police and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The arrested accused have been identified as Nofar Samual Enoamons, 26, and Boateng Sunday Ghanajan, 28. The victim and the accused are residents of Kalina, Santacruz (East), and knew each other.

During the inquiry, police learned that Enoamons was a drug peddler who had been arrested in 2017 by the NCB. He allegedly suspected that the victim had informed the NCB of his involvement in drug peddling, which led to his arrest.

“Enoamons was released on bail last year and decided to exact revenge on the victim. He, his associate Ghanajan, and others, kidnapped the victim and took him to Nallasopara on August 12. There they allegedly beat him up with sticks and bottles and left. The victim sustained injuries to his head and had to get six stitches,” said police inspector Arun Pokharkar of unit 8 of the Mumbai crime branch.

The victim approached the Vakola police and a case was registered against the accused on charges of kidnapping and assault. Officers of unit 8 also started a parallel inquiry in the case.

“Enoamons and Ghanajan were nabbed in Kalina and handed over to the Vakola police. There are others involved in the case and we are looking for them, added Pokharkar.

Enoamons told the police that he had come to Mumbai three years ago on a business visa for garment trade but after his arrest, the NCB had seized his passport and visa. Ghanajan said he came to Mumbai two months ago on a tourist visa and was staying with Enoamons. He claimed he is also in the garment business.

First Published: Aug 18, 2019 00:00 IST