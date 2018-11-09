Many Mumbai local, long distance trains cancelled after fire in goods train

Two wagons of a goods train caught fire near Dahanu in Maharashtra’s Palghar district late on Thursday night, affecting the movement of local as well as long-distance trains on the line, police said on Friday.

Railway Protection Force inspector Mahendra Singh said the goods train containing plastic granules was coming from Surat towards Uran in Raigad district and the incident occurred 6km from Vangaon station at around 10:45pm.

Singh said the 15th and 16th wagons caught fire after the overhead wire snapped and fell on the moving train. The Western Railway immediately turned off the power supply and halted both up and down traffic, he added.

“The fire was caused due to sparks from the overhead wire as it carries around 25,000 V current and huge balls of fire were seen,” Singh said.

Personnel of the fire brigade and Western Railway are at the spot and cordoned off the area. Western Railway’s general manager AK Gupta and other officials are at the spot since Thursday night to coordinate the restoration work.

Officials said all traffic towards Mumbai and Ahmedabad have been halted and a few Mumbai and Ahmedabad bound trains cancelled after the power supply was turned off. Maintenance staff are fixing the overhead cable and traffic will resume shortly, they added.

Some of the Mumbai-bound trains which have been cancelled are Ahmedabad Passenger, Dahanu-Andheri local, Valsad Mumbai Passenger, Surat-Mumbai Flying Ranee, Dahanu Panvel and Boisar Diva shuttle.

Virar-Dahanu shuttle, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Passenger, Mumbai Surat Flying Ranee and Mumbai Valsad Passenger, Churchgate-Dahanu local have also been cancelled.

A few long-distance trains were running late due to the mishap, said a railway official.

First Published: Nov 09, 2018 08:58 IST