2 years of AC train commute for Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Dec 26, 2019 00:19 IST

Within two years of its launch, the first air-conditioned (AC) local train, running on the Western Railway (WR), is in demand among commuters, with 80,000 daily travellers on an average. So far, 84.51 lakh passengers have travelled on the train, a majority boarding from Borivli railway station.

The train was introduced on December 25, 2017 and operates between Churchgate and Virar. There are 12 services of AC local train. A total of 11.84 lakh passengers travelled on the AC local train from Borivli between April and November, a rise of 76,000 from 2018. Moreover, the train saw a rise in the number of passengers – 37.30 lakh between April and November 2019, compared to 31.52 lakh passengers between April and November 2018.

Taking note of the popularity, the Indian Railways have placed an order with the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai to manufacture 12 AC local trains – six each for the central and western line. The trains are expected to arrive in the city by December 2020.

The Railway Board, an apex body of all zonal railways, even has plans to convert the entire fleet of suburban local train to AC trains.

Former WR general manager AK Gupta, who has worked extensively on the AC train while it was being manufactured, said, “Along with Metros and bullet trains, AC local trains, too, are a much-needed option. The automatic doors can also help reduce the number of deaths owing to fall from the train,” said Gupta.

The Central Railway (CR) received one AC local train earlier last week and has started trials. The train is likely to be introduced on the trans-harbour route by mid-January 2020.

The WR has also planned operation of semi-AC local trains on its railway network. The zonal railway has proposed trials for semi-AC local trains of 12- and 15-coach to the Research Design & Standards Organisation (RDSO). The railways has proposed three combinations of train trials for semi-AC trains. For a 12-compartment local train – three AC coaches with nine non-AC coaches – have been proposed, while six AC coaches and nine non-AC coaches have been proposed for 15-compartment trains.

The railways are contemplating operating semi-AC trains between Andheri and Virar. “Semi-AC trains will be benefit first-class passengers, as they will be able to switch with a minor upgrade,” said Gupta.

Meanwhile, a new prototype AC train, which has all its electrical equipment in the underslung of the train, is yet to start operating on the WR. The authorities are concerned about the operation during the monsoon. “Trials for the prototype AC local train, with water on the tracks, are yet to be completed. As the electrical panels are placed low, water could enter during the monsoon,” said a senior WR official.

Meanwhile, passenger associations and transport experts have welcomed the plan, but want the fares to be reduced. “Even after two years on WR, CR is yet to get an AC local train. CR should work towards it. However, the fare is high and should be reduced,” said Subhash Gupta, president, Rail Yatri Parishad.

“Mumbai has eight months of summer and AC trains are a refreshing way to commute. Swapping three AC compartments in the currently operational train would be good,” said transport expert AV Shenoy.