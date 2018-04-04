20-day plan to look for Navi Mumbai cop’s mortal remains

The police have prepared a 20-day plan to look for the mortal remains of murdered assistant inspector Ashwini Bidre-Gore in Vasai creek.

Gore, 37, a resident of Roadpali in Navi Mumbai, was posted with the Protection of Civil Rights Unit at Konkan Bhavan in Belapur. She went missing on April 11, 2016. Gore was allegedly murdered the same day and her body parts were thrown into the creek.

The police, along with the Indian Navy, searched the creek on March 5 and 6. With no success, the police took help from oceanographers. But in the absence of required equipment, they too couldn’t help much. They gave references of a few private firms.

The police have roped in the private firms to get imported equipment for the operation. “The operation will re-start in two to five days,” a senior officer said.

Tushar Doshi, deputy commissioner of police (crime), said, “The preparation for the second round of search operation is underway.”

Raju Gore, husband of the deceased, said, “The police told me they plan to carry out a 20-day operation.”

The main accused, inspector Abhay Kurundkar, 52, was arrested on December 7, 2017. Between December 11 and February 27, the police arrested three more people, including Rajesh Patil, 44, nephew of BJP leader Eknath Khadse.