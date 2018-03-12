20-year-old in Mumbai stabbed in fight over a girl, 2 held

A 20-year-old college student was stabbed in the stomach on Saturday by another youth in Andheri (East) after a fight allegedly over a girl.

The Andheri police said the victim, Deepan Baruah, is out of danger and they have arrested two of the five accused under section 307 of the IPC. They detained the other three till Sunday night.

According to the Andheri police, the incident took place at around 9am outside a building in JB Nagar, near Jyoti Hotel. Baruah is a resident of Marol in Andheri (East) and studies in a college. “Baruah and one of the five accused were in love with the same girl. They had fought over her in November last year but back then the issue had been settled,” said an officer from the Andheri police station.

Baruah and the girl are in the same college. The two had decided to meet in JB Nagar on Saturday. The accused reached there and a heated argument took place between them over the girl.

Baruah was also there with a group of friends. The fight escalated and one of the accused stabbed Baruah with a knife in the stomach. Baruah was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The police said the other three will be arrested if their involvement in the crime is ascertained.