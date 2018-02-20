20-year-old SoBo man stabs brother after being slapped for abusive behaviour; arrested

A 20-year-old man from Kalbadevi in south Mumbai has been arrested for stabbing his older brother twice in the stomach after he slapped him for abusive behaviour.

The victim Ranjeet Singh was rushed to hospital, and is in a critical condition.

The brothers originally hail from Jharkhand, and their parents are no more. Ranjeet runs a cargo firm.

Singh, who suffers from a terminal illness, was working with his uncle’s courier firm in Kalbadevi and shared a small room with four other employees, the LT Marg police said.

Singh would be ill frequently, and he was cared for by his colleagues and relatives, but this only angered him, the police said. “He would not work properly and would frequently get into fights,” said an official from LT Marg police station, on condition of anonymity.

On Sunday afternoon, Singh got into an argument with colleague and roommate Vakil Mirdha over switching off the television. When the fight escalated, another colleague called up Singh’s brother Ranjeet, who arrived at their place soon.

“Ranjeet tried to calm Singh down, but in vain. He then called his wife in the village and asked some relatives to reason with Singh and tell him that fighting was not the solution for anything. But Singh refused to take the call,” said the officer. “He then told his brother that nobody cared for him. This resulted in a heated argument, and Singh abused Ranjeet, who in turn slapped him and asked him to leave. Singh picked up a knife lying on the table and stabbed his brother twice in the stomach and ran away.”

His roommates rushed Ranjeet to GT hospital in a small tempo. The hospital informed the LT Marg police about the incident.

The police arrested Singh a few hours later, as he was trying to escape to his village in Jharkhand. He has been charged under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. The knife he used has also been seized.