202 ‘fatka’ robberies registered on Mumbai railway tracks in 2017, says CM Fadnavis

The Mumbai railway police commissionerate registered 202 cases involving ‘fatka robbers’ in 2017, said chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in the state assembly in a written reply on Tuesday.

Fatka robbers generally operate at railway tracks by hitting on the hand of the commuters standing near the footboard of the train.

Fadnavis said of the total cases, 146 were registered in the central region and the rest in the western region. Of 146 cases of the central region, 64 accused were arrested and charge sheets filed in 33 cases. In 82 cases, investigation is still on. Similarly, charge sheet was filed in three cases of total 56 cases registered in the western region. The police have completed its investigation in 35 cases and in 18 cases investigation is still going on.

Dravita Singh, a BCom final student from Kalyan fell off the local train after being hit by a fatka robber who tried to steal her mobile between Sandhurst Road and Masjid station in February this year. She lost part of her right leg and fingers after being ran over by another train.

Fadnavis said that a case under section 307, 394, 411 and 34 of the IPC was registered after that incident. The police have also have arrested all the three accused. The investigation is still underway.