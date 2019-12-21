208 city buildings flout fire safety norms

mumbai

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 00:54 IST

Mumbai Fire Brigade has issued notices to 208 buildings and business complexes that were found to be non-complaint during a fire safety inspection.

This year, from January to November, a total of 2,486 building structures were inspected by the fire brigade to check if fire fighting equipments were functional and norms were followed.

The fire department audits a particular building and points out all the areas that need improvement. A notice pointing out all the illegalities that need to be rectified is issued to the building. Those who have not complied are prosecuted.

The fire brigade’s data states that from 2015 to November 2019, 59 cases have been reported where the buildings have not complied with the norms within the stipulated time.

A joint inspection involving officials from the health department, fire brigade and building proposal audited 10,800 hotels and restaurants.

The action was taken against 6,282 structures for flouting various types of fire norms. During this, 9,921 cooking gas cylinders were seized that were being used illegally. This joint inspection was carried out throughout the year until December 20.

Prabhat Rahagndale, chief fire officer, said, “The entire selection of buildings that needs to be inspected is random, and the number of structures not adhering to norms is huge. Those who do not comply with the notices issued, within the stipulated time, lose their water and electricity connections. Legal action is then taken against them.”

There is a lack of awareness, and we are working towards reaching out to people. Prosecution is a part of this process, he said.

After the tragic fire in two high-end restaurants of Kamala Mills, which killed 14 people, the BMC had assured that it will take decisive steps to prevent fires incidents in the city.

Following this, BMC formed 34 special compliance cells under the fire brigade to conduct surprise inspections of building premises.