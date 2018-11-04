Sheena Bora murder case: 22 witnesses, no proof against me, says Peter Mukerjea

Former media baron and fourth accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, Peter Mukerjea, has moved the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court challenging charges against him. He contended that even after examination of 22 witnesses, there has been no evidence that he conspired with his wife Indrani Mukerjea and her former husband Sanjeev Khanna to kill Sheena Bora. Peter’s lawyer Amit Ghag on Saturday moved third bail plea before the special CBI court. In the plea, Peter insisted the conspiracy was hatched by the co-accused and he had no role.

Peter pointed out that according to the prosecution, his son Rahul and Indrani’s daughter Sheena had gotten engaged in 2011 in Dehradun and he did not object to his. Indrani, however, felt insecure as she was worried that Sheena would now get a stake in Peter’s property, he added. “Since the beginning, I was misled to believe that Sheena was Indrani’s sister,” Peter claimed in the bail plea.

Peter alleged the CBI took the statement of Shyamwar Rai, an accused now turned approver, only to reject his bail plea. Rai’s statement, where he allegedly mentioned Peter’s role, was taken later during his testimony and there was no explanation for the delay, said Peter. Referring to Indrani’s son Mikhail Bora’s deposition, Peter pointed out that Mikhail said Sheena held Peter in high regards and considered him a good person.

No Bail for Indrani Mukerjea.

The special CBI court on Saturday rejected the bail plea for Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. Indrani had sought bail claiming that her health condition is deteriorating. However, court has rejected the plea. There has been no change in the circumstances since the last plea filed on health grounds was rejected, the court said. The court further observed that the prosecution is yet to examine prime witness Rahul Mukerjea and if Indrani’s bail plea is allowed, it would jeopardise Rahul’s deposition. Meanwhile, the court also rejected the bail plea of driver Shyamwar Rai claiming that there is no provision to grant bail to approver till the case is concluded.

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 00:57 IST