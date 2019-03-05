22-year-old biker killed on Meenatai Thackeray flyover in Thane

A 22-year-old labourer died on Monday after his bike skidded and his head hit a pole on the Meenatai Thackeray flyover in Thane. The man’s 47-year-old friend, who was riding pillion, suffered minor injuries. The incident comes a day after the flyover was inaugurated by Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday.

According to the Rabodi police, the victim, Jitendra Ashok Dhotre, a labourer working in Thane, was heading towards Khopat area from Majiwada via the Meenatai Thackeray flyover, after refilling the petrol tank, with his friend Prakash Chalke.

Dhotre was allegedly riding rashly when the accident occurred. He lost control of his bike and skidded on the flyover. He fell face first and was dragged some distance before hitting a pole. “Dhotre was riding rashly and we did not find a helmet. We have confirmed that he was not drunk while riding,” said an officer from Rabodi police station. “Dhotre suffered major injuries to his head and face. Passersby alerted the police and he was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. After the post mortem, a case was registered against Dhotre under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on Chalke’s complaint.” Dhotre’s body was handed over to his family.

