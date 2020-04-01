e-paper
Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
Mumbai News / 22k volunteers help those in need during lockdown

22k volunteers help those in need during lockdown

mumbai Updated: Apr 01, 2020 17:38 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
The messages on this pan-India group, with 22,000 volunteers, range from request for medicines, assisting senior citizens or helping feed stray dogs. With 800-900 calls a day and 2,000 posts on social media, a pan-India voluntary group has emerged as a saviour for many during the lockdown. “We started a few days before the national lockdown came into effect, as many cities had started imposing curfews. Since then, we have got an overwhelming response from people,” said Mahita Nagaraj, founder, Caremongers India. Citizens can reach out to their helpline number (+91 951168886) via WhatsApp or message.

