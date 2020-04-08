23 Indians, including 7 from state stranded in Spain

mumbai

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 00:03 IST

Twenty-three Indians, including seven from Maharashtra, have been stranded in Spain since March 20. The Indians work on a cruise ship and were to return to India from Barcelona on March 21, but their flight was cancelled. Spain has witnessed one of the worst outbreaks of Covid-19 in Europe.

“We were asked by our employer to go back to India on March 20, and were given tickets for March 21. However, the flight got cancelled and later the Indian airspace was shut due to which we are stuck here in hope of being airlifted, but with no success,” said Robin Pereira, 38, who is from Mumbai. At present, the group’s stay is being covered by their employer.

Sangita Bhagwan, whose brother, Sandeep Bhagwan, is among the 23 Indians, has been in touch with the Indian embassy in Spain, which sent her an email that said the following: “Prime Minister Modi has appealed that you give your next few weeks for the sake of the country. Conditions currently do not allow your government to consider evacuation. We are confident that we shall triumph over Covid-19. Till then, please be calm.” Bhagwan said, “ We understand the fight that our country is fighting currently. However, these men are stranded in a Covid-19 hotspot.” Indian embassy in Spain told HT there are currently no proposals to evacuate Indians from Spain.

In an email reply Sanjay Verma, India’s Ambassador to Spain from Indian Embassy in Madrid stated, “We have tirelessly explained to the crew and their well wishers in India that our country remains in a lock down. Also that there are currently no proposals to evacuate Indians from Spain, or anywhere else given the lock down, not to mention that our systems and personnel are engaged full time in ensuring that the lock down is a success.”

Verma added, “As you may know, the crew works for a Cruise Line. Their company forced them to disembark at Barcelona and was reluctant to look after their employees interests. The Embassy was able to get in touch with the Cruise Line and ensured that the 23 Indians were provided with living arrangements in Barcelona. The Indian crew has since been provided for by their company.”