23 years later, man held for smuggling diamonds

mumbai

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:24 IST

Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested Harish Kalyandas Bhavsar alias Harikrishna alias Paresh Zhaveri alias Boby, 53, a resident of south Mumbai who had been absconding for 23 years. A detention order was issued against him under Cofeposa (Conservation of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities) Act in 1997 after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) found him involved in smuggling diamonds from Singapore.

According to police, Bhavsar used to import raw gold and diamond from Singapore but did not pay due taxes, following which ED started an inquiry and found that he was involved in smuggling.

A detention order was served to the preventive branch of Mumbai Police to nab the culprit and send him to jail. However, when the unit 1 of crime branch, under the directive of preventive branch, visited Bhavsar’s residence he was not there.

Since then, police visited his house many times, but Bhavsar had moved to Khetwadi in south Mumbai, said inspector Vinayak Mer of unit 1.

Following information about his new address, he was nabbed on Wednesday and was handed over to the preventive branch for further process, added Mer.

Bhavsar has approached the Bombay high court which is pending in the court.