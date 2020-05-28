25 resident doctors rescued from fire in Dobhi Talao hotel

mumbai

Updated: May 28, 2020 00:47 IST

A hotel in Dhobi Talao which was being used to house resident doctors caught fire late on Wednesday night. A level two fire broke out at Hotel Fortune that was housing around 25 resident doctors. No injuries were reported due to the incident, and all the doctors were rescued safely, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said.

According to MFB, the fire was reported on the second and fourth floor of the ground-plus-four-storey hotel building. On reaching the spot, firefighters learnt that a few guests were stranded on the upper floors of the building.

The fire later spread to the other floors and was confined to the electric wiring and cables in the electrical duct, the false ceiling in the lobby, and common passages of the hotel building.

P Rahangdale, chief fire officer of MFB, said, “The hotel was housing around 25 resident doctors. They have all been evacuated safely. Five were rescued using fire brigade ladders. The headcount is ongoing to ascertain if anyone is missing and fire-fighting is still on.”

At present, doctors working in Covid wards are being given accommodation at hotels in the city.