250 get seats in final FYJC round

mumbai

Updated: Oct 19, 2019 00:28 IST

Around 250 students secured seats in the final round of first-year junior college (FYJC) admission, which ended on Friday. The education department did not conduct the process online but asked students to approach deputy director of education’s office in Charni Road to seek admissions against vacant seats between October 15 and 17.

After a large number of students approached the office, the deadline to apply for admissions was extended to Friday evening. “So far, we have ensured that all the students who came to us get a seat, provided they have valid documents and have not taken admission elsewhere. Such students can then approach the college and confirm their admissions after paying their fees,” said an official from the state education department.

There was chaos at the deputy director’s office on Tuesday as at least a 100 students approached the office of the deputy director for last-minute admissions. While most of these had just cleared their repeater exams in August, some had missed out on the admission process earlier. The department, however, did not allow students who have already secured a seat to cancel their admissions at this stage. “Cancellation queries cannot be entertained now as it has been three months since colleges began,” added the official. In all, nearly 2.44 lakh students have been admitted in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region against 3.10 lakh seats available in FYJC.

Meanwhile, concerns are being raised about the fact that the education department could not conduct all the admissions through the online process. “As per a Bombay HC order, FYJC admissions need to be conducted online. Currently, students are getting a seat irrespective of their marks as there are thousands of seats lying vacant,” said Vaishali Bafna from Pune-based think-tank SYSCOM. Colleges will now conduct extra classes for students who join in late.

