26-year-old arrested for chain snatching in Mumbai

mumbai

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 23:52 IST

The Oshiwara police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old man for snatching a gold chain of a 59-year-old fishmonger. According to Oshiwara police, the incident occurred on September 8 at around 7am when Hansa Bhagat was on her way to Crawford market to buy fish.

Bhagat told police that she used to visit Crawford Market every day in the morning to buy fish for the shop she ran at Marol in Andheri (East). On September 8, her son dropped her to the bus stop at Jogeshwari (West), and while she was walking in the queue to board the bus, two men on a motorcycle came from behind and snatched her gold chain.

Dayanand Bangar senior inspector from Oshiwara police station said, “Bhagat came to the police station on September 10 and lodged a complaint under section 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code.” Assistant police inspector Kiran Pawar and his team arrested the accused within 24 hours.

An officer said, “We scanned more than 30 CCTV cameras to identify the accused. We found the bike but the accused had tried to erase two digits from the number plate to escape detection. But while analysing the footage of MTNL junction, Goregaon, we found the missing numbers.”

Oshiwara police with the help of traffic department police found the bike owner’s address and a team reached Orlem, Malad (west) where the police found a 55-year-old man who told the team that his son uses his bike and stays with his girlfriend at Ambawadi, Malad (west).

Police then arrested 26-year-old Vaibhav Gawli from Ambawadi, and is looking out for his accomplice.