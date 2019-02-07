29-year-old engineer falls off train near Mumbai

A 29-year-old engineer died after falling off an overcrowded local train near Kopar on Wednesday morning, according to police. Vipendra Yadav had boarded the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound train at Dombivli.

The Government Railway Police said, the victim may have been standing near the door. “Yadav was shifted to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival,” said S Pawar, senior inspector, Dombivli, GRP.

Yadav, a resident of Sant Namdeo Path, in Dombivli [East], was to get married next month. “He got engaged a few days ago. He usually left early for his office at Bhandup, but today he got late,” said Priya Yadav, 27, his sister. “Passers-by saw him lying on the tracks and informed the authorities,” said Priya.

Dombivli GRP have filed an accidental death report.

Nandkumar Deshmukh, an activist from Thane Passengers’ Association, said, “The railways should take prompt action. We have been demanding 15-cars locals for long. It could help prevent such accidents.”

According to recently released GRP data, at least eight to nine people travelling on Mumbai’s suburban trains fall to their deaths or get hit by a train every day.

In 2018, 1,619 people died while crossing the tracks, 711 after falling off running trains and 19 owing to crashing into railway poles. The central railway saw 482 deaths owing to falling off the trains, with Kurla topping the list at 103, followed by Kalyan at 73. The WR saw 229 such deaths, with highest number of cases at Vasai (62), followed by Borivli (60).

