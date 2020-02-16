e-paper
3.39 lakh students to appear for HSC examination from Tuesday

mumbai Updated: Feb 16, 2020 01:31 IST
With higher secondary school (HSC) exams administered by Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) set to start from next Tuesday, over 3.39 lakh students from the Mumbai division, which includes Thane, Raigad and Palghar, will write their exams this year. The exams would be conducted in more than 500 centres in the division. Across the state, close to 1.5 million students will write their Class 12 exams this year.

Sandeep Sangave, secretary, Mumbai divisional board, said the board has ensured all junior colleges have received appropriate instructions before the exams commence next week. “We have also conducted special background checks at sensitive centres to make sure everything is in order. This time, we would also have special sitting squads in these centres to monitor the exams,” said Sangave.

This year, a total of 1,919 students with special needs will appear for their exams. Since last year, the board has started putting ‘divyang’ stickers on the answer sheets of these students to ensure their papers are easily identifiable as many of them are eligible for special concessions like additional time, the right to choose vocational subjects, etc.

Centres have been asked to make sure the question papers are opened only in the exam hall. The move came in 2017 after a series of leaks marred the HSC exams over the last two years. Students were found circulating images of the question paper on their phones, using messaging applications, minutes after the exams began.

