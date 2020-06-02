e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 01, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / 3 Army men step in to help transgenders, sex workers

3 Army men step in to help transgenders, sex workers

The officers of the Indian Territorial Army are helping transgenders and sex workers in the city with ration and hygiene kits during lockdown.

mumbai Updated: Jun 02, 2020 00:54 IST
Tanushree Venkatraman
Tanushree Venkatraman
The Indian Territorial Army officers have so far distributed 4,500 kits to sex workers and transgenders in the city.
The Indian Territorial Army officers have so far distributed 4,500 kits to sex workers and transgenders in the city.
         

Three army officers from the city have come forward to help the beleaguered communities of transgenders and sex workers in the city.

The officers of the Indian Territorial Army are helping the people with ration and hygiene kits during lockdown. Till date, they have distributed 4,500 kits in areas such as Kamathipura, Falkland road and other areas like Sion Agripada, Cotton Green, Charni Road and Kandivli.

Captain Neil Shaji, Major Sanjay Raole and Major Pradeep Arya belong to the Indian Territorial Army, which is a part of the regular Indian Army but consists of civilians who apart from their regular jobs work for the Indian Army for a few months every year.

“As we belong to the Army, I think it is our duty to provide help in areas which are difficult for civilians to reach to,” said Captain Shaji, who was undertaking a distribution drive in Dharavi on Friday. He is also a strategy consultant and works in the army for two months every year.

The officers have provided hygiene and ration kits which they say will suffice a family of four for more than 10-15 days. The ration kit consists of 5 kg of wheat flour, 5 kg of rice, 2 kg of tur dal, 200 grams of turmeric powder, and chilli powder. The hygiene kits consist of three soaps, two soaps for washing clothes, hand wash and sanitary napkins.

“These are communities which are largely ignored by the society, so we wanted to help them in our best way possible,” said Major Raole, who also owns a company.

The officers took help from NGOs like Prerna Foundation, Apne Aap Collective, Rescue Foundation for their work for the sex workers and Arzoo Foundation to provide assistance to the transgender community. They also got funding from the Nasscom Foundation for the kits.

top news
US House panel chair slams Chinese ‘aggression’ in border dispute with India
US House panel chair slams Chinese ‘aggression’ in border dispute with India
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
Social distancing norms flouted across Bengal on first day of Unlock 1
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
‘There’s unhappiness’: Karnataka MLA complains leaders ‘ignored’ in BSY govt
Indian government rejects Pakistan’s assertions about expelled officials
Indian government rejects Pakistan’s assertions about expelled officials
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Bengal BJP enters poll mode, Amit Shah to kick-start virtual meetings on June 8
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
Moody’s downgrades India’s sovereign rating, maintains negative outlook
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
On resuming international flight ops, minister cites ‘several factors’
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
Govt removes 1,026 items from CAPF canteen in swadeshi push, then hits pause
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaLockdown 4.0Covid-19lockdown 5.0R Madhavan BirthdayWajid KhanLockdown 5.0 restrictionsCOVID 19 Tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In