3 days after launch, technical glitch hits BMC’s parking app

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 03:44 IST

Three days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched its mobile application that will give users location and directions to public parking lots (PPLs) and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) depots with parking provisions within a five-kilometre radius, the app has failed to do its job due to a technical glitch.

Since Monday, when the parking module on the ‘MCGM24x7’ went live, users logging on to the mobile application have not been able to spot PPLs and BEST depots around their location.

Currently, the application is only able to identify a user’s location and map it.

The BMC, however, has attributed this to online traffic and network jammers installed for security reasons on the occasion of Independence Day.

A senior official from the Mumbai Parking Authority, which has been working on the parking module with help from the BMC’s IT department, said, “It was working when BMC tested it internally before making it live on Monday. However, network ports were blocked for security reasons for August 15, and BMC servers got a lot of hits on and around Independence day. The module will be activated again soon.”

Mumbai has 26 PPLs across the city, all of which are mapped by the mobile application.

Earlier this month, BEST also lent its depots to the civic body to run pay-and-park services during the day.

BEST buses parked at these depots at night are plying the streets during the day, leaving the depots empty and available for parking.

On July 8, the civic body began to fine vehicle owners up to ₹10,000 for parking on-street within the vicinity of 500 metres from a PPL.

According to the BMC, this has considerably discouraged unauthorised on-street parking and helped unclog the streets.

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 23:56 IST