3 hospitals to turn into facilities for Covid-19 positive pregnant women

mumbai

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 22:51 IST

A day after it was reported that a Covid-positive, pregnant woman was refused admission by seven hospitals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it will turn three hospitals into facilities for pregnant women who have tested positive for Covid-19. Meanwhile, another pregnant woman with Covid-19 has been trying to get admitted to a hospital, only to be turned away.

Assistant municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said, “We have zoned in on two maternity hospitals in Dadar and Mumbai Central to provide treatment to pregnant women with Covid-19 infections. They can be quarantined and kept under isolation at the facility. There will be proper facility for their deliveries.” Each maternity hospital will have 30 beds in its facility. The BMC also has plans to start one facility in Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar.

The BMC’s decision comes a day after HT reported how a 27-year-old pregnant, Covid-positive woman was refused admission by seven hospitals in the city. Thirty hours after being diagnosed with Covid-19, with the help of local politicians, she was admitted to BYL Nair Hospital on Wednesday evening and is now receiving treatment.

In a similar case, another pregnant, Covid-positive woman has been trying to get admitted to a hospital. Local politician Rais Sheikh, who is assisting the woman, said, “She has been quarantined in a hotel, but she needs treatment in an isolation ward. I am trying to get her admitted to King Edward Memorial Hospital for the past three days, but the hospital is refusing to do so.”