3 men held by Mumbai Police for killing Kandivli woman, dumping her body at Aksa beach

3 men held by Mumbai Police for killing Kandivli woman, dumping her body at Aksa beach

mumbai Updated: Dec 28, 2020, 01:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The dead man's body. Focus on hand
The dead man's body. Focus on hand(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Samta Nagar police have detained three men on Sunday suspected of allegedly killing a 30-year-old woman and dumping her body near Aksa beach.

According to police, the victim, Nandini Rai, was a resident of Kandivli. The officers said that after they sent the women’s body for a postmortem, it was clear that she had been strangled and killed. On circulating her photo to other police stations, they discovered that Rai had been missing from her in-laws’ house since December 8.

Rai’s body was found in a sack at Aksa beach on December 24 and she was identified by her clothes and tattoo.

Raju Kasbe, senior inspector of Samta Nagar police station said that on December 9, Rai’s father had registered a missing complaint after he received a call from her father-in-law, Kamal Rai, about her disappearance.

Rai’s husband had left for their village in Uttar Pradesh two months ago and had not returned at the time of her disappearance.

In his complaint, Rai’s father claimed that Kamal had also gone to their village after informing him about his daughter’s disappearance.

The police detained Kamal from his village along with Nandini’s father and an autorickshaw driver. “We have detained Kamal as he had been deflecting from answering his neighbour when they asked where Rai was. Each time he made up a new excuse regarding Rai’s whereabouts,” said Kasbe.

Police are questioning Kamal and others to find out the sequence of events leading to Nandini’s murder.

