e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 24, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Nov 25, 2019

3 robbed within 1 hr on WEH, 1 arrested

mumbai Updated: Nov 24, 2019 23:52 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

Vakola police have recently arrested a member of a gang of highway robbers who travel on motorcycles and snatch belongings of commuters on the western express highway (WEH). They are now on the look-out for the other accused.

Police started the hunt after receiving three complaints of robbery near Vakola, within an hour on November 19. A total of ₹1.1 lakh worth of valuables was stolen from the complainants.

The first victim, Disha Thakuriya, a Khar resident, was heading home from her office in Malad when the incident took place. “I had crossed the airport flyover, and was about to reach Vakola bridge when a biker came close to my autorickshaw and the pillion snatched my bag which had valuables worth ₹24,700. They fled from the area within seconds,” said Thakuriya.

“After a first information report (FIR) was lodged, police officers showed me CCTV footage from the area so that I could identify the accused. But the quality of the footage was very bad and we could not identify anyone,” she said.

Another commuter, Hiral Shah, was travelling from Bandra to Kandivli and had reached Vile Parle when motorcyclists snatched her bag which had valuables worth ₹51,070, including her office laptop.

Soon after, the robbers targeted the third commuter on the highway, Alapini Deshmukh, 35. Deshmukh’s mother Asha told Hindustan Times, “After finishing her work, my daughter was on her way home to Andheri in an auto. When she reached Vile Parle on the WEH, the bag-snatchers targeted her and escaped with valuables worth ₹35,000.”

“We are looking into the cases registered under sections 379 (punishment for theft) and 34 (common intention) of the India Penal Code (IPC) and are investigating the case,” said a senior police officer.

Manjunath Singe, deputy police commissioner, zone 8, told HT that the police have nabbed one of the accused from Nirmal Nagar. “We are verifying his role in other offences,” said Singe. “We also increasing highway patrolling and our police vehicles are stationed at highways for visible policing. Detection is a way to prevent such cases in the future.”

top news
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Ajit Pawar’s statement false, no alliance with BJP: Sharad Pawar clarifies
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Sharad Pawar our leader, BJP-NCP alliance will provide stable govt: Ajit Pawar
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
Eye on Indian community, UK poll manifestos mention Kashmir, Punjab
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
19-year-old man held with Rs 50 lakh at Delhi Metro station; I-T dept roped in
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
Over 1.2 billion records of personal data exposed in massive breach
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
‘You might need to ask’: Manjrekar tells Bhogle, faces backlash
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Virat Kohli suggests changes in ICC World Test Championship format
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
Sharad vs Ajit Pawar on Twitter as NCP tells new Dy CM to ‘accept mistake’
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News