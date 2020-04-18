e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / 3 workers die while cleaning septic tank in Mumbai’s Virar, 1 critical

3 workers die while cleaning septic tank in Mumbai’s Virar, 1 critical

The condition of one of the workers is said to be serious and he is being treated at the Sanjeevani Hospital in Virar. He was at the topmost area of the tank while the other three had ventured inside it to carry out cleaning work.

mumbai Updated: Apr 18, 2020 08:23 IST
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Three labourers suffocated to death while cleaning a septic tank in Mumbai. (AP File Photo )
         

Three labourers suffocated to death and another was injured after inhaling toxic gases while cleaning the septic tank of a private bungalow in Virar on Friday.

Despite the Covid-19 lockdown, the bungalow owner identified as Hemant Gharat had hired the four labourers to clean the septic tank behind his bungalow at Ranpada, Boling in Virar (West).

The four men identified as Nayan Bhoye, Jayendra Mukne, Tejas Bhate and Nitesh Mukne entered the septic tank without any safety gear with Gharat supervising the work from outside.

The men complained of uneasiness inside the tank and Gharat managed to pull them out. He rushed them to a private hospital where three of them were declared dead before admission. The hospital informed the Arnala Coastal police.

The condition of Nitesh is said to be serious and he is being treated at the Sanjeevani Hospital in Virar. He was at the topmost area of the tank while the other three had ventured inside it to carry out cleaning work.

“We are in the process of registering a case of causing death due to negligence against the bungalow owner and also Sections 188 (disobedience) and 296 (spread of infection) of IPC, Epidemic Diseases Act,1897, and Disaster Management Act, 2005,” said a police official.

“We are also investigating if the workers were sent to the bungalow by a contractor,” the official added.

