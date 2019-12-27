32-year-old man arrested for cab theft

mumbai

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 01:01 IST

Thane Police claimed to have solved the case of theft of a car belonging to cab aggregator Uber with the arrest of a 32-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district.

The Shil-Daighar police in Mumbra township here received a complaint on December 16 from an Uber driver, saying a person, identified as Eteshamuddin Morajuddin Khan, booked the cab for travelling, senior inspector Chandrakant Jadhav said.

The accused, after travelling some distance, asked the driver to stop the car at an isolated place. He then pulled the driver out and fled with the cab, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police detained Khan, also a driver but not working with Uber, on Tuesday. During questioning, he admitted to his involvement in such cases of car theft, the official said.

Based on information provided by Khan, the police seized an Uber cab and another car, he said, adding that three mobile phones were also seized from the accused’s possession.

The accused has been arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 379 (theft), he said. PTI