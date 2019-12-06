33-year-old gets 10 years in jail for sodomising minor

mumbai

Updated: Dec 06, 2019 01:03 IST

A 33-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for sodomising a 13-year-old boy in Aswali Dongarpada village in Dahanu.

The accused, Rajesh Shingada, kidnapped the survivor when he was gathering wood for a Holi celebration with others in a jungle on March 11, 2017. He then took the boy to an abandoned hut and forced himself on him, said public prosecutor Deepak Tare.

Shingada had threatened the other boys not to tell anyone, but the boys informed Shingada’s wife, who rushed to the spot and freed the minor, said Tare. However, Shingada had already sodomised the boy.

The survivor narrated the incident to his mother, who registered a complaint with the police. The accused was arrested on March 12, 2017 and has since been lodged in Thane Central Jail after his bail plea was denied.

Gholwad police arrested Shingada under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 363(kidnapping) and also sections of the POCSO Act.