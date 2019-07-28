34-year-old teacher run over by truck on highway at Goregaon

A 34-year-old school teacher was killed after a truck drove into her on the western express highway (WEH) on Friday evening. The police have arrested the accused driver.

According to Vanrai police, the victim Sana Khan was riding her scooter to Malad when she met with the accident around 4pm. Khan was travelling along the north-bound stretch of the highway and had reached New Ashok Nagar when the truck hit her from behind and she lost balance on her two-wheeler. Khan fell on the road and was crushed under the wheels of the truck. Passersby rushed to Khan’s rescue, however, she succumbed to her injuries. Witnesses informed the police and handed over the driver Laxman Mane, 50, to the officers.

“We took the accused truck driver into custody from the spot. He has been arrested for rash driving and causing death due to negligence,” said Jyotsna Rasam, senior inspector at Vanrai police station. The police said they are checking the CCTV camera footage from the spot to ascertain exactly how the accident took place. Khan is survived by her mother, who lives in Goregoan.

