35-year-old held for molesting woman at CSMT

mumbai Updated: Dec 24, 2019 19:42 IST
The Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 35-year-old man for molestation, after he allegedly dragging a woman outside, while she was changing clothes in a washroom at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station on Saturday around 6pm. The accused has been identified as Abhishek Shrivastav.

“The 40-year-old complainant had taken the Sahyadri Express from Miraj in southern Maharashtra. After the train reached CSMT, she visited the washroom, located on platform 18. The woman had an argument with a female attendant at the washroom, over the payment for using the toilet,” said an officer from CSMT GRP.

The female attendant insisted that the woman pay her before using the washroom. “I said that I would pay after use and went inside the toilet. The woman began abusing me. When I was changing clothes, a man forcibly opened the door and dragged me outside,” the woman told the police.

She then managed to rescue herself and rushed to GRP police station to lodge a complaint against the accused, who the police said is the female attendant’s husband. Hemant Bawdankar senior inspector, CSMT GRP, said, “We arrested the accused under section 354 [molestation] of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and are investigating the case further.”

