388 flights at Mumbai airport delayed

mumbai Updated: Sep 02, 2019 01:06 IST
Neha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
With the city witnessing light showers on Sunday, 388 flights at CSMIA operated with an average delay of 20 minutes.
With the city witnessing light showers on Sunday, 388 flights at CSMIA operated with an average delay of 20 minutes. An Air India flight, scheduled to fly to Delhi, was cancelled. The disruptions were caused by a drop in visibility during the day, said an airport official.

According Flightradar24, a Swedish internet-based service that shows real-time commercial aircraft flight information on a map, departure flights (317) were delayed for around twenty minutes, while arrival flights (71) were delayed for over five minutes.

“The airport faced minimum delays due to bad weather. A few domestic and international flights were delayed for around an hour. However, Air India AI 888 to Delhi stood cancelled,” said the official.

First Published: Sep 01, 2019 23:36 IST

