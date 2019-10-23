4 cops injured after protest turns violent in Chembur

mumbai

Updated: Oct 23, 2019 00:30 IST

Four police personnel, including a senior police inspector from Chembur, were injured on Tuesday after mob of around 2,000 people, protesting a 48-year-old man’s suicide, hurled paver blocks, stones and shoes at them. All the four police personnel suffered head injuries and are being treated at a private hospital in Chembur.

“On Tuesday, the man’s family and others were taking his body for the last rites at Chembur. However, they stopped at Nehru Nagar police station and sat their in protest, demanding the arrest of those who abetted his suicide. The police managed to control the crowd initially. However, they then began to protest at Nehru Nagar bridge. The police dispersed from there,” said a police officer, who did not want to be named.

The mob then blocked a road at Chembur naka to protest. The senior police inspector tried to pacify the protestors and requested them to move away from the road. But the mob resorted to violence and began attacking the police personnel who were on duty at the spot with stones and paver blocks.

Confirming the incident, Lakhmi Gautam, additional commissioner of police, east region, said, “We are registering a case against the mob for indulging in violence and attacking the policemen.”

On October 13, the man, a resident of Thakkar Bappa Colony in Chembur, had committed suicide. His daughter was missing for the past seven months and his family had alleged that she was kidnapped by some people.

“The man had been requesting the police to trace his daughter and nab those behind the kidnapping. In his suicide note, he had written that he was killing himself because he suffered from depression as his daughter was untraceable ,” said a relative, on condition of anonymity.

The man’s body was sent to Sion Hospital for a post-mortem, but his family refused to accept it back for almost 10 days, as a mark of protest.

First Published: Oct 23, 2019 00:30 IST