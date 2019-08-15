40-year-old woman booked for attacking Sion Hospital doctor

mumbai

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 02:34 IST

The police recently booked a 40-year-old woman for allegedly assaulting a doctor at Sion Hospital on Monday.

The incident took place after Dr Pravin Govind Shilkande, 24, declared the woman’s mother dead during treatment.

According to police, Satnam Chohan’s 70-year-old mother was undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.

On Monday around 3pm, her mother was declared dead. “Chohan got emotional and started pushing Shilkande, insisting that her mother was still alive and demanding that he check her properly,” said an officer from the Sion police station.

“Shilkande said that she got aggressive and started assaulting him,” he added.

Chohan then approached the police and a case was registered under sections 353 (assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant) and 332 (Voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Maharashtra Medical Service and Services Provider Protection Act, 2010.

First Published: Aug 15, 2019 23:55 IST