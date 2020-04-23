42% Class 11, 12 students review career options in view of pandemic

mumbai

Updated: Apr 23, 2020 23:12 IST

With a lot of uncertainty surrounding future educational prospects, 42% of Class 11 and 12 students surveyed from across the country said they are reconsidering their career plans in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.

The findings are part of a survey, wherein a total of 47,560 students from across the country were surveyed, recently conducted by Mindler, a career counselling and guidance platform. Given the postponement of entrance exams and deferred admissions in international universities, many students are now rethinking their career plans, revealed the survey.

While 19% of the respondents had plans to go abroad, 78% said they were considering changes in their plans. “The ongoing pandemic has triggered scepticism about travelling overseas. Students, and their parents, are perhaps the most worried about attending an overseas university in such times,” read the report. Around 55% students said they would cancel their plans to study abroad altogether while 35% said they were planning to defer the plans for a year. 10% students said they were looking at other options. Nearly half the students who had planned to study abroad intended to go to the USA and UK.

Students said there was a lot of anxiety and uncertainty due to the outbreak owing to which they were restless. Nearly half the students surveyed said they spent most of their time in procrastination and lethargy.

With 66% of students showing positive inclination towards online entrances, it is a relief to universities as students seem comfortable with the idea of online evaluations. 79% students said they would be comfortable with online interviews if the need arises.

Prateek Bhargava, Founder and CEO of Mindler, said, “While the ongoing crisis will have a long-lasting impact on every sector, for students and online education platforms the need of the hour is to give them the right direction so that their career plans are not disrupted. The end goal for all stakeholders would be to make sure that the learning process continues.”