45 speed guns with cameras will curb your need for speed on Maharashtra highways

As part of its measures to curb accidents on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and other state highways, the Maharashtra police have planned to introduce the speed gun monitoring system.

The police are acquiring around 45 speed guns with cameras for the state highways, which will enable their staff to avoid arguments with speeding drivers.

According to the state highway police, in 2017, around 12,264 people died in accidents on the highway, while 20,465 people were seriously injured in 35,853 accidents.

However, in 2016, 12,935 people died, while 22,273 people suffered serious injuries in 25,053 accidents.

Out of these, 281 accidents were recorded on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in 2016, where 151 people died. 360 accidents were reported in 2017, which killed 105 people.

Vijay Patil, superintendent of Highway Traffic Police said that until now, the patrolling staff would travel on the stretch and note the numbers of the over-speeding vehicles.

The staff members would spot the rash drivers and then send the number of the vehicle to the officers posted at the approaching toll booth through WhatsApp, following which, the officers at the toll booth would charge the vehicle drivers,

“This method had been working and the number of deaths had come down in 2017. But, most of the time, the drivers used to argue with the officers at the toll booth. The speed-guns will help end this argument as it will not just note the speed of the passing vehicle, but also click a picture of the number plate,” said Patil.

Maximum number of speed-guns will be allotted for the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and the rest will be distributed for other state highways.

The tender inviting vendors for the speed-guns have been uploaded online.

“We have received quotations and samples of the speed guns from two vendors,” said VV Lakshminarayan, additional director general of Maharashtra police.

“The sample speed guns have been sent to the joint commissioner of police, Mumbai (traffic) to test them on the road. We will buy the speed guns once the traffic police approves it,” added Lakshminarayan.

Patil said that while studying the cause of these accidents, they zeroed it down to over-speeding.

In 2016, the Highway Safety Patrol (HSP) had begun a drive and become more stringent in curbing over-speeding and rash driving.

Following this, in 2017, the HSP booked over 1.86 lakh drivers and collected a fine amount of Rs4.31 crore for over-speeding and cutting lanes frequently on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. These were collected by ‘invisible police officers’ who travelled in a vehicle on the stretch and kept a watch on drivers zooming past speed limit of 80Kmph.

In 2016, police collected around Rs1.58 crore in fines and booked 1.03 lakh traffic violators.