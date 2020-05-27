45-year-old hospital employee found dead in lift

mumbai

Updated: May 27, 2020 23:38 IST

A 45-year-old woman, an employee at the government-run St George Hospital was found dead inside a hospital lift on Wednesday morning. She was on a Covid duty at the hospital.

Her body was found inside a lift stationed on the second floor of the hospital. She was lying in a pool of blood with head fractures.

Sources from the hospital alleged that she could have died due to an impact on her head when the lift malfunctioned. But the hospital has refuted the allegations. Police are investigating the death.

The woman was working with the hospital since 2015.

Dr Akash Khobragade, superintendent of the hospital said, “It is believed that her hair got stuck into the door when the lift started to move to the second floor, from the ground floor. But police is investigating and we have to wait until they submit their report.”