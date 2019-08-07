46 hours on, Central Railway services on Mumbai suburban network resume

mumbai

Central Railway (CR) began to operate fully on Tuesday after waterlogged tracks disrupted operations for more than 46 hours. CR had incurred losses worth ₹4 crore owing to the disruption in services.

While services between Karjat and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) resumed at 5.53am, the locals between Badlapur and Karjat railway stations began to operate after some hours later. On Saturday evening, heavy rain had washed the tracks away near Shelu railway station on CR, leading to complete suspension of train services between Badlapur and Karjat railway stations.

“ Signal and telecommunication equipment were damaged as water near Ambernath was 18 inches above the rail level on Saturday midnight. The laying of railway tracks and placing ballast near Shelu railway station was completed on Tuesday early morning after which the services resumed,” a senior CR official said.

However, five outstation trains were cancelled, owing to heavy rain in the other parts of the state and suffered losses worth ₹15 crore as a result of the cancellations.

Outstation trains between Mumbai and Pune continued to remain disrupted on Tuesday morning after a boulder fell on the tracks between Monkey Hill and Thakurwadi railway stations. Authorities said they are likely to resume on Thursday.

Meanwhile, locals were impacted for sometime on both CR and Western Railway owing to a unit failure onboard a train on Central Railway and a point failure near Goregaon station of the Western Railway.

