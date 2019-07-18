46-year-old woman crushed by tempo after falling off bike in Thane

A 46-year-old woman, riding pillion on a bike, was crushed by a tempo, after she fell off her vehicle on an uneven road in Thane, on Wednesday.

The Mumbra police said Ibrahim Asar, 47, husband of Shabana, was driving on the Mumbra Bypass road, towards Panvel, when the accident took place. The Asars lived in Kalwa. “There was an uneven patch on the left side of the road and the front wheel of the bike skidded there,” said Madhukar Kad, senior police inspector, Mumbra station.

Kad said Asar fell on the left side of the bike, while his wife fell on the right and came under the rear wheel of a tempo coming from behind.

Wasim Shaikh, the victim’s nephew, said she was the mother of two boys, and had been on her way to Panvel with her husband to attend a relative’s funeral.

Police arrested the tempo driver, Dutta Kundalik Waghmare, 60, a resident of Bhimnagar in Mumbra, and he was booked for rash driving and causing death by negligence under sections 279, 304A of the IPC and 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

According to the police, Waghmare had fled the spot after accident, but was later arrested.

“Asar took his wife to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa in an autorickshaw, where she was declared dead on arrival,” said an officer.

