e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Dec 05, 2019

5 ‘doctors’ held for practising without valid degrees in city

mumbai Updated: Dec 05, 2019 01:12 IST
Manish Pathak
Manish Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

Officers from Mumbai police’s crime branch conducted raids at five places in south Mumbai and eastern suburbs on Tuesday evening and arrested five people for allegedly running dispensaries without valid degrees.

The police said that as per their preliminary inquiry, all the accused had worked as compounders with different doctors previously and later started their own clinics without proper medical knowledge.

The accused have been identified as Shabuddin Kallu Shaikh, 43; Shahid Hussain Baig, 62; Kamal Sharafat Hussain, 38; Zafarmiya Shaikh, 55; and Bilal Sarafat Hussain, 32.

Before conducting the raids, the police had sent their informers as patients to verify the information they had received.

Shaikh, a resident of Jogeshwari, is a school drop-out and operates a dispensary at Antop Hill for the past three years.

The second accused, Baig, is a Class 8 drop-out and had worked as compounder for more than three decades. Four years ago, he started his own dispensary at Dongri, the police said. Zafarmiya and Bilal were arrested from their respective dispensaries in Dharavi and Kurla.

“We sent fake patients to all the dispensaries, who confirmed that the five were providing patients with treatment. At the time of the raids, we had medical officers from the civic body to ascertain if their degrees were fake or real,” said deputy commissioner of the police Shahji Umap of crime branch.

The accused had put up advertisements at railway platforms, trains and walls of public toilets, claiming that they could cure sexual disorders and other ailments, added Umap.

top news
P Chidambaram freed after 106 days in jail
P Chidambaram freed after 106 days in jail
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘Reviving two-nation theory’: Asaduddin Owaisi on Citizenship Bill
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
‘India is a Hindu Rashtra because...’: BJP MP explains
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
Ian Bishop identifies two young fast bowlers as future prospects for India
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
UP law student who accused Chinmayanand of rape gets bail in extortion case
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Trump says Trudeau ‘two-faced’ after hot mic caught Canadian PM mocking him
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Reliance Jio launches new all-in-one plans with hiked tariffs
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
Cong alleges govt tough on Pak but soft on China, Rajnath Singh responds
trending topics
HTLS 2019SSC 2019INX Media caseBCCIIncome taxP ChidambaramJayeshbhai Jordaar First LookChandrayaan 2Delhi Assembly sessionChinmayanand

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News