e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / ‘50% of eateries will not be able to resume; need government relief’

‘50% of eateries will not be able to resume; need government relief’

mumbai Updated: Jul 01, 2020 00:02 IST
Naresh Kamath
Naresh Kamath
Hindustantimes
         

More than 50% of the city’s hotels and restaurants may be forced to close if they don’t get immediate relief from the government, according to the Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) and Indian Hotels and Restaurant Association (AHAR).

Gurbaxish Singh Kohli, president of HRAWI, described the industry as “unsustainable” because of shrinking demand combined with costs ranging from licensing fees to staff salaries and rent. “Our assessment is that 50% of the restaurants will be unable to open their establishments,” he said. HRAWI has demanded relief in terms of reduction in both property tax as well as electricity bills.

President of AHAR, Shivanand Shetty, agreed with Kohli’s assessment. “The current take-away business is hardly giving us any income. More than 80% of our staff are migrants and we cannot open if they don’t come back,” said Shetty.

On Monday, the state government announced that hoteliers pay 50% of the annual liquor licensing, which was raised from ₹6.93 lakh to to ₹7.96 lakh this year, by September-end and the remainder by the end of the year. “The government has always been lenient and hence, we decided to give more time to hoteliers,” said excise commissioner Kantilal Umap.

However, Shetty said the hike in licensing fees posed difficulties for establishments. “Our hoteliers are paying rents and salaries to staff during the lockdown. They cannot survive with additional expenses,” said Shetty, pointing out that the earnings of eateries would reduce once they open, because of distancing requirements.

Satish Nayak, who owns A Rama Nayak’s Udupi Srikrishna Boarding, said implementing distancing norms will cut down his earnings sharply. “We can serve 79 patrons at a time. With distancing norms, we will not be able to serve more than 25 at a time,” he said.

top news
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Delhi adds 2,199 new Covid cases, tally reaches 87,360, over 14k beds empty
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
Daily Covid-19 infections could go up to 100,000 in US, says Anthony Fauci
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
How India’s app ban threatens China’s rise as a global tech power
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
Never claimed Patanjali’s Coronil cures Covid, says Acharya Balkrishna
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In