50 preschool chains agree to drop students’ interview

More than 50 preschool chains in India have agreed to adhere to a 10-point guideline created by Early Childhood Association (ECA) while conducting admissions. This includes including avoiding screening tests for students and making background checks of employees, for the next academic year.

With the idea of helping parents pick the right preschool, ECA had come up with a campaign called- #rightstart. The association had created a 10-point guideline for parents which they can check before picking the right preschool for their children. It then urged preschools from across the country to comply with the guidelines mentioned in the checklist.

Some of the norms that the preschools have agreed to follow are- not conducting any interviews or screening tests of parents/children at the time of admissions, appointing trained and qualified teachers, conducting background checks of its employees, have a discipline policy, providing safe and child friendly infrastructure in all possible ways, etc.

Preschool chains like Podar Jumbo Kids, Hello Kids and Witty World are among those who have declared compliance. ECA would now publish the list of schools that have preschool chains that have decided to comply with the guidelines.

“The list would be published on the official website of ECA and on three mommy blogs – BabyChakra, Firstmomsclub and UNIMO so that it reaches a maximum number of parents. Through the list, parents can do two things- they can decide which preschool to pick. And two- if the preschool that has signed up for this is found breaking any of the guidelines, parents can report it to us and we will delist them,” said Swati Popat Vats, president, ECA.

Raina Jain, director of the Witty network which runs 10 preschools across the country, said that the initiative would help create awareness amongst parents which would help them choose wisely.

“Parents admit their children in preschools at a very young age. They need to be assured about the quality of the preschool they have chosen. We live in times when child safety is one of the important concerns of parents. Compliance with the guidelines will help preschools provide a safe environment to children,” she added.

ECA now plans to give quality grades to schools that comply with these guidelines and other conditions like safety audits, quality checks etc.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 23:50 IST