57 of 302 confirm seats in Mumbai schools under Right to Education quota

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 00:23 IST

The fourth round of admissions under the 25% right to education (RTE) quota saw a poor response as only 57 of the 302 selected students confirmed their admissions to city schools.

According to data shared by the state education department, around 7,000 students were selected for admissions for the round from across the state, of which, 302 were from Mumbai, including 250 students allotted seats in state board schools and 52 students allotted seats in schools affiliated to other boards.

Officials of the civic body’s education department, however, said most parents did not turn up to confirm their admissions. “The block committees also called these parents despite which they did not turn up. At the end of four rounds, only 3,465 admissions could be confirmed,” said an official in charge of RTE admissions in the city. The state education department had announced a special admission round between September 11 and 21 after more than 39,000 seats under the quota lay vacant in schools across the state. Of these, 4,000 seats were in city schools.

Sudhir Paranjape, an RTE activist, said, “There are many parents whose children had not got admissions under the previous rounds as schools rejected their applications despite the kids fulfilling the norms. The department has not paid any heed to these complaints and so parents have now lost confidence in the process.”

