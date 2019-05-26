60-year-old shoots dead brother-in-law in Mumbai, says it was self-defence

A 60-year-old man allegedly shot dead his 60-year-old brother-in-law, who was also his younger daughter’s father-in-law, at Sakinaka on Saturday morning. The accused, Imamullah Khan, who was arrested later in the day, claimed that he shot the victim, Ibn Hasan Khan, in self-defence.

Police said initial investigations suggest that the attack could be owing to a rift in the family over marital discord between Imamullah’s daughter and Ibn’s son. “Prima facie, it appears that there was enmity between the two families. Imamullah’s younger daughter had separated from Ibn’s son, and moved back to Mumbai,” said an officer from the Sakinaka police station.

Imamullah, who is a scrap dealer from Andheri, told the police that around 11.45am on Saturday, he was walking to his elder daughter’s house in Sakinaka when Ibn approached him and pointed a country-made pistol at him. “Imamullah claims that in self-defence, he took out his licenced revolver and shot Ibn,” said the officer, adding that they have recovered a country-made pistol from the site.

Police said the accused also claimed that Ibn was accompanied by another person. Ibn, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was visiting Mumbai to be with his extended family during Ramzan. “We are verifying Imamullah’s claims,” said the officer. “We have gathered CCTV footage from the spot and will go through it. We will see who tried to shoot first and whether there was another person present at the spot… Ibn was taken to a hospital after the incident. After the doctors declared him dead, a case of murder was registered, and Imamullah was arrested.”

First Published: May 26, 2019 00:49 IST