610 more local train services to run in Mumbai from today

mumbai Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 00:18 IST
A total of 610 more local train services — 314 Central (CR) and 296 Western Railway (WR) — will run from Sunday, pushing the overall number of suburban train services in operation to 2020.

Before the Covid-19 lockdown was imposed, the railways operated 3,141 suburban services — 1,774 CR and 1,367 WR.

“Currently, 704 suburban services on WR and 706 on CR are running. Additional services will be operated from Sunday. It is requested that travellers follow medical and social protocols as mandated for Covid-19,” according to a statement from CR and WR.

The railways are also in discussions to start local train services for all commuters. The state government on Wednesday had proposed to open suburban train services for the entire public.

According to the proposal, any person with a valid ticket or pass can travel up to 7.30am, then between 11am and 4.30 pm, and between 8pm and the last local train of the day. It also proposed to operate women-only local train services every hour.

