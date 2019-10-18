71 sensitive polling booths in Airoli, Belapur

mumbai

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 00:38 IST

Navi Mumbai

A total of 71 booths in Airoli and Belapur Assembly constituencies have been declared sensitive. Voting will take place at 139 polling centres in the city which will have a total of 830 polling booths.

Belapur constituency has 57 polling centres with 390 polling booths. Of these, 35 have been designated as sensitive. In Airoli constituency, there are 82 polling centres which have 440 booths. There are 36 sensitive booths in the constituency.

Belapur election officer Dnyaneshwar Khutvad and Airoli election officer Abhay Kargutkar have inspected the polling booths.

Khutvad said, “Taking into account the increase in the number of voters in both the constituencies, the police and agencies are taking all necessary measures. We have made arrangements for a smooth polling process.”

Deputy commissioner of police (zone I), Pankaj Dahane, said, “We have taken all requisite measures as per the directions of the election commissioner and the electoral officers of Airoli and Belapur.”

First Published: Oct 18, 2019 00:38 IST