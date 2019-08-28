e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 27, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Aug 28, 2019

8 escalators at Thane station failed 108 times during 2018-19: CR

mumbai Updated: Aug 28, 2019 00:40 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustantimes
         

Eight escalators at Thane railway station failed 108 times during 2018-2019 – the highest in a year – according to Central Railway (CR) statistics.

This was followed by seven escalators at Dadar which failed 101 times, six escalators at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) failed 98 times, four at Kalyan failed 85 times and two escalators at Dombivli failed 68 times.

“Escalators are passenger amenities. There have been times when hand-held damage, unnecessary pressing of emergency buttons and throwing objects on the escalators have resulted in their failure. Commuters are requested to use them carefully,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR. Currently, CR also does not have enough man power to maintain these escalator, which leads to further delay in repairing them. “There is one person deputed on major railway stations to handle the escalators. However, there have been instances of multiple failures. We are planning to depute additional manpower at the railway stations,” a senior CR official said.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 00:40 IST

more from mumbai
top news
    trending topics
    PV SindhuICC Test RankingINX media caseSalman KhanJasprit BumrahRRB Group D examP ChidambaramWar trailerPriyanka ChopraBala TeaserMS DhoniRBIChandrayaan 2Narendra ModiArvind Kejriwal
    don't miss