8 escalators at Thane station failed 108 times during 2018-19: CR

mumbai

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 00:40 IST

Eight escalators at Thane railway station failed 108 times during 2018-2019 – the highest in a year – according to Central Railway (CR) statistics.

This was followed by seven escalators at Dadar which failed 101 times, six escalators at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) failed 98 times, four at Kalyan failed 85 times and two escalators at Dombivli failed 68 times.

“Escalators are passenger amenities. There have been times when hand-held damage, unnecessary pressing of emergency buttons and throwing objects on the escalators have resulted in their failure. Commuters are requested to use them carefully,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, CR. Currently, CR also does not have enough man power to maintain these escalator, which leads to further delay in repairing them. “There is one person deputed on major railway stations to handle the escalators. However, there have been instances of multiple failures. We are planning to depute additional manpower at the railway stations,” a senior CR official said.

First Published: Aug 28, 2019 00:40 IST