82-year-old man becomes one of the oldest cadaveric donors in Mumbai

An 82-year-old man became one of the oldest cadaveric donors in the city after his family donated all his organs after he was declared brain dead. This was the 39th cadaver donation in the city this year.

The donor’s liver was transplanted into a 58-year-old patient, in his last stage of liver failure, who was admitted to the same hospital. However, the donor’s kidneys could not be used as no recipients were available at that time despite the kidney being fit for a transplant. The donor, a Thane resident and a former government employee, was admitted at Jupiter Hospital on September 12 after he suffered a stroke.

Two days later, the donor was declared brain-dead, following which his wife, sons and daughters decided to donate all his organs. However, owing to his old age, only the liver and kidneys were fit for transplants, said Anirudha Kulkarni, organ transplant coordinator, Jupiter Hospital, Thane. Kulkarni said it was unfortunate that the kidneys couldn’t be used as no recipient was available at that time.

The family members of the donor said, “We made this decision because he had expressed his wish of donating his body.”

