Monday, Oct 07, 2019

83-year-old among 2 held for molesting traffic constable in Mumbai

mumbai Updated: Oct 07, 2019 00:37 IST

Hindustantimes
         

The Nehru Nagar police arrested two people for allegedly molesting a traffic constable at Kurla (East) on Friday. While 83-year-old George Unni Chalpurma was arrested on the same day, the other accused, Rahul Subhash Chandanshive, 26, was nabbed on Saturday.

On Friday evening, the duo was travelling from Nehru Nagar towards Kurla railway station and Chandanshive was riding a motorcycle. Around 7.15pm, the constable, said to be in her 30s, asked the duo to stop the two-wheeler at Kamgar Nagar junction, while manning the traffic moving towards Nehru Nagar junction.

“The signal at the junction doesn’t work properly and thus there’s always a constable to man the traffic at the spot. When I asked the two men to stop the motorcycle, they began arguing with me and asked me why the signal was not working. They said they did not have to stop when the signal was not working. The two then snatched my name tag from my uniform and pushed me,” said the constable in her statement to the police.

The duo then left the spot and the constable approached the Nehru Nagar police to file a complaint, following which a case was registered. “We registered a case against the accused for sexually assaulting a woman constable on duty and threatening her, and arrested them from Kurla. We are probing further,” said an officer from Nehru Nagar police station.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 00:37 IST

