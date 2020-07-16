AAP starts campaign against high power bills

mumbai

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:10 IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Maharashtra, on Wednesday launched a campaign against consumers receiving high electricity bills. The party launched a website - hisaabdo.com - which will enable consumers to file complaints. It also has a ‘bill calculator’ for consumers to compare their bills with the tariff in Delhi.

Ranga Rachure, AAP Maharashtra convenor, said, “We will hold the discoms accountable. We demand that the consumption of up to 200 units of electricity be made free for residential consumers.” Earlier, the Maharashtra Navirman Sena demanded 50% discount in bills, while the Janata Dal (Secular), Maharashtra, has also demanded that residential consumers with 300 units usage should be exempted from paying their bills.

Power consumers across Maharashtra have received high bills in June. Discoms have, however, maintained that the bills are high as actual meter reading was suspended in March-end, and consumers were being charged based on the average in December, January and February. When meter-reading was initiated in June, consumers were sent bills as per their actual usage.