Abu Salem seeks furlough to settle property dispute in UP

Gangster Abu Salem, who is currently lodged at Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai, has applied for furlough leave to settle a family dispute concerning his ancestral property at Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh (UP).

Salem had last year applied for parole to marry his girlfriend, Sayed Bahar Kausar alias Heena, a Mumbra resident, but his plea had been rejected.

In the last week of April this year, Salem wrote to the deputy inspector general of prisons and the superintendent of Taloja jail, seeking to visit his home town in Azamgarh. According to his plea, he wants to divide ancestral propery among his brothers Abu Hakim, Abu Laish and Abu Jaish; his sister Anjum Ansari; and himself.

According to a senior jail official, who confirmed that Salem has filed a petition, the plea will soon be forwarded to the divisional commissioner of Konkan division. The commissioner will take a decision on the plea, said the official.

In the plea, Salem said he had several ancestral properties in Sarai Meer, Azamgarh, which had been seized by other villagers using fake documents. Salem had previously complained about the same to the local police and revenue authorities, following which the properties’ revenue records were restored.

He also noted that he has been lodged at the jail for 16 years at a stretch.

In February 2018, Salem had applied to Taloja jail authorities for parole, as he wanted to marry his girlfriend Sayed Bahar Kausar alias Heena. The wedding, he had said, was to take place on May 5, 2018. However, the authorities had rejected his plea.

In June 2018, when two Portuguese embassy officials and CBI officers had visited the Taloja jail, Salem had requested the authorities to shift him to a prison in Uttar Pradesh so he could be closer to his family. His family members found it difficult to come to Navi Mumbai to see him, he had said.

