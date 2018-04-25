Activist locks horns with Anjali Damania, files defamation case

Social activist Kalpana Inamdar has filed a defamation case against social activist Anjali Damania and accused her of being a part of conspiracy of running a sinister campaign against former Bharatiya Jantaa Party (BJP) minister Eknath Khadse.

In a press conference, Inamdar said that if the state government does not clear her name within a month, she will sit on a fast unto death. “Anjali Damania, with her two builder friends, conspired at the instance of a top BJP leader to malign Khadse and force him out of the cabinet. I did not take part in this conspiracy and hence I am being ridiculed by Damania,”alleged Inamdar on Tuesday. She did not name the top BJP leader.

Damania denied the allegations and called them a part of a larger conspiracy. “I am being cornered from all sides just because I am fighting corrupted politicians and they are doing everything to break me,” said Damania. Khadse’s supporters have filed 22 defamation cases against the activist.

Inamdar had earlier this month alleged that she had met Damania over a slum rehabilitation project in 2014, when the latter asked her to frame Khadse. However, after the meeting, Damania had alleged that Inamdar met her at her home and tried to bribe her to take back her case against the now arrested Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal.

Post Inamdar’s allegation, Damania had demanded a probe on the nexus between Inamdar, Khadse and Bhujbal last week.

Inamdar has now challenged Damania to prove her nexus with both Bhujbal and Khadse. “I will quit public life if Damania can prove I have any links to these politicians,” said Inamdar.

Interestingly, Inamdar had earlier also made allegations against BJP MP Kirit Somaiya. Somaiya in turn had alleged that Inamdar had a liaison with Bhujbal. Somaiya has also filed a defamation case against Inamdar over a press conference taken by her against him earlier.